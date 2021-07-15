Software Developer at 4R Technologies

You will require a focused approach towards working on bespoke development in a high delivery environment. Your primary purpose is to analyse, design, develop, implement and maintain software applications for our client’s product and/or bespoke client solutions. Align your execution on this with business requirements, whilst maintaining the full application development lifecycle and high level of coding standards.

Key Roles and Responsibilities will include:

Developing software and writing scrips as per specifications/requirements (extends to front-end, middle tier and databases (including presentation layer, business logic, data services, databases and scripting)

Unit testing/integration testing features developed

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and/or custom client solutions

Reviewing product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback

Working as part of an agile development team you will be called upon to participate in technical planning and implementation meetings, code reviews and/or demos, sprint planning developments cycles, etc.

Qualifications and experience:

Matric with ideally an IT Diploma/related Degree, together with a minimum of 3-5 years C# work related development experience

Sound understanding of object-oriented development is a must whilst exposure to TFS, release management, continuous integration will be advantageous.

Additional you possess the passion and proven track record in the following minimum core competency requirements: Front End, Middle Tier and Database

Technologies include but not limited to:

Exposure to ORM technologies e.g. NHibernate /.NET Entity Framework will be an advantage. Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP.NET, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript IQuery

Relational Databases experience necessary (MS SQL)

Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS *Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable * Experience in mobile development an advantage, but not essential.

IF you are able to work both independently as well as enjoy contributing and working as part of a team, then we want to hear from you SOONEST!

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap

Javascript

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing which is enabled by IT Support, Software Development and Revenue Cycle Management. Their people play a pivotal role in promoting the success of their business, which is to provide medical billing, medical coding and business analytics services across the United States, thus rapidly furthering their growth.

