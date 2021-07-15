Software Developer at 4R Technologies

You will require a focused approach towards working on bespoke development in a high delivery environment. Your primary purpose is to analyse, design, develop, implement and maintain software applications for our client’s product and/or bespoke client solutions. Align your execution on this with business requirements, whilst maintaining the full application development lifecycle and high level of coding standards.
Key Roles and Responsibilities will include:
- Developing software and writing scrips as per specifications/requirements (extends to front-end, middle tier and databases (including presentation layer, business logic, data services, databases and scripting)
- Unit testing/integration testing features developed
- Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and/or custom client solutions
- Reviewing product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback
- Working as part of an agile development team you will be called upon to participate in technical planning and implementation meetings, code reviews and/or demos, sprint planning developments cycles, etc.
Qualifications and experience:
- Matric with ideally an IT Diploma/related Degree, together with a minimum of 3-5 years C# work related development experience
- Sound understanding of object-oriented development is a must whilst exposure to TFS, release management, continuous integration will be advantageous.
Additional you possess the passion and proven track record in the following minimum core competency requirements:
- Front End, Middle Tier and Database
- Technologies include but not limited to:
- Exposure to ORM technologies e.g. NHibernate /.NET Entity Framework will be an advantage. Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP.NET, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript IQuery
- Relational Databases experience necessary (MS SQL)
- Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS *Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable * Experience in mobile development an advantage, but not essential.
IF you are able to work both independently as well as enjoy contributing and working as part of a team, then we want to hear from you SOONEST!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Bootstrap
- Javascript
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading provider of Business Process Outsourcing which is enabled by IT Support, Software Development and Revenue Cycle Management. Their people play a pivotal role in promoting the success of their business, which is to provide medical billing, medical coding and business analytics services across the United States, thus rapidly furthering their growth.