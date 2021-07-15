Technical Specialist

Technical Specialist I (IT Tools – Monitoring)

Cape Town

Purpose of the Job

Responsible for guiding through analysis, engineering, troubleshooting, and reporting of all current and future application and infrastructure monitoring technology standards to be used by the company. This includes, but is not limited to, Infrastructure, Network, Application, Business Activity, and Capacity Monitoring. Furthermore, the responsibility of the SME is to ensure the facts and details are correct so that the project’s/program’s deliverables will meet the needs of the stakeholders and is aligned to legislation, policies, standards, and best practices.

Job Objectives

Support and take accountability for the set of projects, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership, and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet the time, cost, and quality requirements.

Supports projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies. Ensures delivery within sanctioned parameters and is responsible for delivering objectives in the area of expertise.

Facilitates and coordinates the coherent activities needed to design, develop and release IT monitoring services or service changes.

Manages the criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on requirements of new or changed IT monitoring services.

Facilitate and provide guidance breaking down requirements across IT and business stakeholders.

Ensures effective communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects.

Plans how new or changed IT monitoring services are transitioned into operations, coordinating with other functions to ensure organisational readiness for change. Technical planning for “go-live”.

Accurately represent the business units’ needs to the project/program team.

Resolve issues relevant to project/program deliverables within their area of expertise

Vendor Management.

IT Enterprise Monitoring (Business Activity Monitoring; Capacity Monitoring; Application Performance Monitoring).

Qualifications

Industry Certification: Degree in Information Technology / Systems or another related field

Desirable, but not essential:

Industry Certification: CCNA or related

Industry Certification: Linux Server Administration

Industry Certification: Windows Server Administration

Industry Certification: Cloud Practitioner (AWS; Azure) or related

Industry Certification: Splunk, AppDynamics, Solarwinds, Datadog, SAP, Dynatrace, Oracle, or related

Experience

3 – 5 years’ experience supporting large user enterprise environments.

3 – 5 years’ Systems Administration experience.

Highly desirable:

3 years’ demonstrated expertise in a variety of enterprise monitoring disciplines and enterprise monitoring toolsets.

Experience implementing large-scale infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.

Experience in a cloud-based environment.

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of enterprise monitoring methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall.

Experience in documenting environment and processes.

Knowledge and Skills

Excellent enterprise monitoring product knowledge.

Good understanding of SNMP traps and events, Netflow, Event Correlation or related.

Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles.

Good understanding and a working knowledge of Networking Technologies and Systems Administration (Windows and Linux servers).

Proficiency in configuring and administering various enterprise monitoring toolsets.

Scripting experience: PowerShell, Bash, Perl within and outside of the Enterprise Management Systems.

Ability to ascertain information about current organisational processes and how to go about organising and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback.

Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

Desired Skills:

System Administration

ITIL

Scripting

Perl

Bash

PowerShell

SNMP

Windows Server

Linux Server

Disaster Recovery

Incident Management

Learn more/Apply for this position