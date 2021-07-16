Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Data/Business Analyst to join them on a contract basis

CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

Information Technology – Business Analysis has a contract opportunity for a Business Analyst who will be based in Bellville, Cape Town.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Facilitating discovery of business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into refined user stories and acceptance criteria.

Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement

Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.

Using SQL to access data sets and determine patterns and data quality issues to stage automated and manual remediation exercises.

Key Outputs

Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components

Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

Gather and interpret requirements from the business

Participate in the solution design process

Prepare the requirements specifications

Define the success criteria for solution testing

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training

Assist (when necessary) with systems testing

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant business qualification including some financial studies

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognised training institution

Experience in financial analysis would be preferred

3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry

Experience with data oriented solutions, SQL and maybe BI tools like Qlik.

Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage

SKILLS

Querying databases with SQL

Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar

UML would be a recommendation

Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN

Business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.

KNOWLEDGE

Financial management

Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

COMPETENCIES

Working with people

Deciding and initiating action

Planning and organizing

Negotiating and influencing

Facilitation

Ability to manage own workload and timelines

