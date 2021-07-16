Business Analyst – Contact Centre at Datonomy Solutions

You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.NB: Understand contact centre operations and support functions (and regulations within environments).Strong technical understanding of a contact centre landscape and it’s supporting technologies, including: – Interaction Management – Call flows (IVR’s, call recordings, routing, etc.) – Channels (Telephony, email, chat, Whatsapp, social, USSD,etc.) – Knowledge Management – Assisted and self-service, etcJob Objectives
- To understand the current business environment:
- Analyse and understand the current business environment
- Analyse and understand the current business strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- To identify and understand business requirements:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
- Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
- To deliver the required solution:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- To train business users:
- Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
- To continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
- Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities
Experience
- 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in a customer services environment (supporting contact centres; understand contact centre operations incl. interaction flows, QA, WFM, metrics, etc).
- 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
Knowledge and Skills
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects relating to Customer Contact Centre
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous