Developer – Angular / C# at Parvana

Developer – Angular / C# (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.
- Troubleshooting issues.
- Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.
- Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.
- Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.
- Using source control according to business standards.
- Constructing relevant development documentation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree or diploma
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years experience working with C# / Angular
- MS-SQL:
- Table design and construction
- Stored procedure development and troubleshooting
- SQL Scripting
- Web API development:
- ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core
- LINQ | Domain Driven Design methodology
- Angular application development:
- TypeScript | HTML | CSS | Rxjs
- Reactive forms | Service workers in Angular
- Caching | Routing and navigation | Jest / Karma / Jasmine
- Automated regression testing (Cypress – Nice to have)
- StoryBook (Nice to have)
- Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq)
- Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging)
- Agile (Scrum / KANBAN)
Advantageous Experience:
- Experience with Jira
- Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins
- Azure development
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]