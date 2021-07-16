Developer – Angular / C# at Parvana

Developer – Angular / C# (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.

Troubleshooting issues.

Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.

Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.

Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.

Using source control according to business standards.

Constructing relevant development documentation.

Qualifications:

Relevant degree or diploma

Skills / Experience:

3 years experience working with C# / Angular

MS-SQL: Table design and construction Stored procedure development and troubleshooting SQL Scripting

Web API development: ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core LINQ | Domain Driven Design methodology

Angular application development: TypeScript | HTML | CSS | Rxjs Reactive forms | Service workers in Angular Caching | Routing and navigation | Jest / Karma / Jasmine Automated regression testing (Cypress – Nice to have) StoryBook (Nice to have)

Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq)

Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging)

Agile (Scrum / KANBAN)

Advantageous Experience:

Experience with Jira

Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins

Azure development

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position