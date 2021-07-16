Developer – Angular / C# at Parvana

Responsibilities:

  • Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.

  • Troubleshooting issues.

  • Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.

  • Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.

  • Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.

  • Using source control according to business standards.

  • Constructing relevant development documentation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree or diploma

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years experience working with C# / Angular
  • MS-SQL:
    • Table design and construction
    • Stored procedure development and troubleshooting
    • SQL Scripting
  • Web API development:
    • ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core
    • LINQ | Domain Driven Design methodology
  • Angular application development:
    • TypeScript | HTML | CSS | Rxjs
    • Reactive forms | Service workers in Angular
    • Caching | Routing and navigation | Jest / Karma / Jasmine
    • Automated regression testing (Cypress – Nice to have)
    • StoryBook (Nice to have)
  • Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq)
  • Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging)
  • Agile (Scrum / KANBAN)

Advantageous Experience:

  • Experience with Jira
  • Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins
  • Azure development

