Developer – C# / SQL at Parvana

Jul 16, 2021

Developer – C# / SQL (Parvana)

About the Client:

Purpose:

  • Effectively contributing to the full Systems Development Life Cycle.

Responsibilities:

  • Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.

  • Troubleshooting issues.

  • Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.

  • Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.

  • Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.

  • Using source control according to business standards.

  • Constructing relevant development documentation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree or diploma.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years experience working with C# and SQL.
  • MS-SQL:
    • Table design and construction.
    • Stored procedure development and troubleshooting.
    • SQL Scripting.
  • Web API development:
    • ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core | LINQ.
    • Domain Driven Design methodology.
  • Web application development:
    • ASP.Net | .Net core | MVC.
    • HTML | CSS | JavaScript | JQuery.
  • Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq).
  • Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging).
  • Agile (Scrum / KANBAN).

Advantageous Experience:

  • Understanding of Model View Presenter.
  • Windows Forms development.
  • Windows Service development.
  • Experience with Jira.
  • Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins.
  • Azure development.
  • Analyze complex problems and produce solutions.

