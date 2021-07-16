Developer – C# / SQL at Parvana

Developer – C# / SQL (Parvana)
About the Client:
Purpose:
- Effectively contributing to the full Systems Development Life Cycle.
Responsibilities:
- Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.
- Troubleshooting issues.
- Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.
- Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.
- Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.
- Using source control according to business standards.
- Constructing relevant development documentation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree or diploma.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years experience working with C# and SQL.
- MS-SQL:
- Table design and construction.
- Stored procedure development and troubleshooting.
- SQL Scripting.
- Web API development:
- ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core | LINQ.
- Domain Driven Design methodology.
- Web application development:
- ASP.Net | .Net core | MVC.
- HTML | CSS | JavaScript | JQuery.
- Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq).
- Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging).
- Agile (Scrum / KANBAN).
Advantageous Experience:
- Understanding of Model View Presenter.
- Windows Forms development.
- Windows Service development.
- Experience with Jira.
- Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins.
- Azure development.
- Analyze complex problems and produce solutions.
