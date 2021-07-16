Developer – C# / SQL at Parvana

Developer – C# / SQL (Parvana)

About the Client:

Purpose:

Effectively contributing to the full Systems Development Life Cycle.

Responsibilities:

Building new features / systems as well as maintaining existing features / systems.

Troubleshooting issues.

Analysing business requirements and designing software development solutions.

Writing effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements.

Managing deployments to UAT and Production environments.

Using source control according to business standards.

Constructing relevant development documentation.

Qualifications:

Relevant degree or diploma.

Skills / Experience:

3 years experience working with C# and SQL.

MS-SQL: Table design and construction. Stored procedure development and troubleshooting. SQL Scripting.

Web API development: ASP.Net | .Net core | Entity Framework / Core | LINQ. Domain Driven Design methodology.

Web application development: ASP.Net | .Net core | MVC. HTML | CSS | JavaScript | JQuery.

Test Driven Design (NUnit / Moq).

Branching Source Control management (GitHub / Cloning / Branching / Merging).

Agile (Scrum / KANBAN).

Advantageous Experience:

Understanding of Model View Presenter.

Windows Forms development.

Windows Service development.

Experience with Jira.

Experience with Automation, e.g. Jenkins.

Azure development.

Analyze complex problems and produce solutions.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

