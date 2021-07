Front End Web Developer

Requirements and Skills:

? Minimum 3 years of front end web development experience.

? Experience in slicing PSD (and related designs files) to cross-browser, responsive, pixel perfect websites

? HTML5, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience

? Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins

? Javascript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following: ? Angular ? React ? VueJS

? PHP knowledge (highly advantageous)

? WordPress experience (highly advantageous)

