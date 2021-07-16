IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Infrastructure/Platform projects (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions)

Solid experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology

The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority, including presentations.

The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home

The drive and passion to get things done

Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team

Analytical thinking

Influencing skills

Proactive planning & influencing

Relationship building & Communication skills

Conflict handling

Facilitation skills

Passion for problem solving & issue resolution

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

Principles of Project Management

Project Management methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control techniques

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Governance

Managing Project Budgets

Change management methodology

PMP

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position