Lead Java Developer/Tech Lead
Leading the Development Process
- Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects
Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
General:
- Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
- Java and Spring Developer with +5 years experience with the following skills
- Java 1.8+
- Spring
- Microservices with Spring-boot
- Spring cloud config
- Unit tests with Spring-boot
- Docker
- Openshift/Kubernetes
- Basic understanding of API gateways
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of basic networking concepts
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP,REST, XML-RPC etc)
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)
- The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring reactive
- APIGEE
- Azure DevOps
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Linux
- Azure Pipelines
