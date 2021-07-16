Lead Java Developer

Jul 16, 2021

Lead Java Developer/Tech Lead

Leading the Development Process

  • Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
  • Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
  • Provide technical guidance to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

General:

  • Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
  • Java and Spring Developer with +5 years experience with the following skills
    • Java 1.8+
    • Spring
    • Microservices with Spring-boot
    • Spring cloud config
    • Unit tests with Spring-boot
    • Docker
    • Openshift/Kubernetes
    • Basic understanding of API gateways
    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
    • Understanding of basic networking concepts
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP,REST, XML-RPC etc)
    • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)
  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
    • Spring reactive
    • APIGEE
    • Azure DevOps
    • Pivotal Kubernetes
    • Linux
    • Azure Pipelines

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

