PHP Developer

Skills and experience
? Minimum 3 years of back end web development experience.
? Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience.
? Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc.)
? Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.
? Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial).
? Experience with Javascript and JQuery (beneficial).
? Working with GIT repos.
? Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites (highly advantageous)
? Javascript MVC framework experience.
? WordPress experience.