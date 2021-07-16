PHP Developer

Skills and experience

? Minimum 3 years of back end web development experience.

? Excellent PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and experience.

? Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc.)

? Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

? Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS (beneficial).

? Experience with Javascript and JQuery (beneficial).

? Working with GIT repos.

? Experience in slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites (highly advantageous)

? Javascript MVC framework experience.

? WordPress experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position