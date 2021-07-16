QA Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Job purpose

The Test Analyst in the External (Integration & Workflow Quantum) team is responsible for setting up the relevant documentation to identify and define the required tests (test plan and test matrix), preparing test data in all the different environments, executing the test conditions to verify the results in the different stages of testing whilst carefully monitoring test coverage to evaluate the overall quality experienced.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:

Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes

Integration impact test analysis

Defining the appropriate tests required

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)

Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards

Perform defect logging and reporting

Post implementation production support (after care)

Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Qualifications and experience

ISTQB CTAL Advanced Test Analyst Certificate and/or other relevant qualification

Solid understanding of Software quality and agile methodologies, tools and techniques (black box, white box and automated testing experience)

Knowledge of OO concepts and principles (highly desired)

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (scrum)

Intermediate knowledge and experience in SQL

Knowledge of SSIS, SSRS and ETL testing is an advantage

5+ years related experience of Software Testing/Quality Assurance

Active participation in team to improve the testing process/define the team’s test strategy

Technical knowledge (HTML) and solid experience in WEB Application testing would be to your advantage

Testing experience of mainframe applications recommended

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage

Automated testing experience would be an advantage

Please include workflow systems experience

Knowledge of API testing

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

