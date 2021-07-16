SAP/IT System Administrator

The SAP/IT Systems Administrator is responsible for the management of the SAP in general, including configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting the SAP and IT technical systems.

Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or computer-related bachelor degrees.-

Extensive knowledge and configuration experience in SAP in manufacturing environment.-

SAP certification and training

Knowledge in IT system, IT hardware, equipment, and facility management.

Experience in Desk support and computer management.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other IT software.

Experience in IT system data integration, IT system management and system implementation.

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products- Ability to diagnose and resolve system technical issues

Ensure the proper installation, maintenance, support, upgrading of SAP and EMA computer systems. Ensure the management of the documents, examining application servers, testing of systems patch applications, resolving technical issues of the systems.

Ensure the proper management of user accounts of SAP and EMA systems. Ensure the regulatory compliances of the systems. Identify and repair the systems bugs. Prepare data gap analysis reports and other required system reports. Provide requirement of new function demand for the systems. Perform archiving and back up.

Ensure the proper management of SAP and EMA systems item master data and bill of materials (BOM). Process production orders, inventory verification and stock take of inventories in the systems.

Ensure SAP and EMA technical coordination and assistance to other departments in creating production orders, loading invoices, processing CKD arrivals, loading production plans, verifying BOM and packing lists, executing BOM transfer, scanning vehicle VINs, and booking vehicle into stock in the systems.

Ensure the training of SAP and EMA systems.

Ensure to provide technical assistance and support related to computer systems, hardware, or software. Respond to queries, run diagnostic programs, isolate problem, and determine and implement solutions in all IT related fields.

Ensure to record events and problems and their resolution in logs, to follow-up and update the status and information, to identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures and to perform remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions.

Ensure the inspection and maintenance of IT network equipment. Ensure the maintenance of access control system, CCTV and broadcasting system. Monitor the operation of all IT control cabinets in the plant.

Ensure the effective IT desk support. Ensure the management and maintenance of all IT software. Identify and fix software issues.

Ensure the management and maintenance of IP telephones and video conference system.

Support the finance department with regards to month end processes in SAP and EMA, balancing of reports if required, and amending reports to user requirements when requested.

Desired Skills:

maintenance

support

troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

