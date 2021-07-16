Senior Business Analyst

Jul 16, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant degree in computer science, mathematics, economics or finance
  • Minimum 5 years experience as an Analyst in an established organization with a total 10 years experience in total
  • Strong Microsoft Office skills
  • Experience using a business intelligence tool eg. PowerBi or Tableau
  • Knowledge of statistical tools in Excel, SPSS and SAS
  • Programming experience an advantage
  • Must possess own transport

Responsibilities

  • Create new models that support business decisions by working closely with business units and IT teams to establish initiatives and strategies to improve productivity and optimize costs
  • Experience in forecasting, budgeting and financial analysis
  • Establishing new data gathering and analysis techniques within the organization
  • Finding patterns and trends in analyzed data
  • Gathering and analyzing data
  • Building algorithms based on statistical modelling procedures

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

