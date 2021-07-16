Senior C# Developer – Sandton/ Remote – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join an innovative Wealth and Investment hub.

You will work with their UK based division, responsible for 400 Billion in Assets amongst multinational institutions. If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, I’m not sure what will 🙂

This is the perfect opportunity to engage in offshore work throughout the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

If you have an appreciation for software craftsmanship, than this is the perfect opportunity for you!

This is a company, constantly rewarding hard work and dedication through their incentives and bonuses.

Requirements:

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience exclusively in the C# space

.Net Core

Restful AP9

RabbitMQ/ Kafka

Test Driven Deployment (TTD)

Duties and responsibilities:

Design and develop software verification plans

Design quality assurance procedures

Expertise in test driven development

Qualification:

IT related Qualification

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

