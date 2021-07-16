Senior Java Developer

Work as part of the software engineering team that;

Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

Collaborates closely with the teams BAs and POs on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

Transcribes comprehensive documentation.

Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical guidance to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

General:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

Experience:

Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices.

Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5-7 years of experience with system integration.

Experience developing within an agile methodology.

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

A senior Developer with 7+ years experience with the following skills: Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence. Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+. Spring cloud config. Unit tests with Spring-boot. Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner). Openshift / Kubernetes / Docker. Understanding of API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of networking concepts. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc). CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc). APIGEE API Gateway. Azure DevOps The following additional skills would be advantageous: Spring reactive Pivotal Kubernetes Linux Azure Pipelines Data Modelling



Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

