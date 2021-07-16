Senior Java Developer
Work as part of the software engineering team that;
- Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
- Collaborates closely with the teams BAs and POs on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
- Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
- Transcribes comprehensive documentation.
- Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
- Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.
Supporting the Scrum Master
- Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
- Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
- Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
- Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.
Providing Guidance and Mentoring:
- Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Provide technical guidance to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.
General:
- Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
- Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
- A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
- Excellent coding ability.
Experience:
- Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices.
- Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
- Experience developing within an agile methodology.
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- A senior Developer with 7+ years experience with the following skills:
- Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
- Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+.
- Spring cloud config.
- Unit tests with Spring-boot.
- Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
- Openshift / Kubernetes / Docker.
- Understanding of API gateways.
- OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
- Understanding of networking concepts.
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
- APIGEE API Gateway.
- Azure DevOps
- The following additional skills would be advantageous:
- Spring reactive
- Pivotal Kubernetes
- Linux
- Azure Pipelines
- Data Modelling
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your Application, please consider your Application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to call our offices for more information on [Phone Number Removed];.