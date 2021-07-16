Senior Java Developer

Work as part of the software engineering team that;

  • Sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.
  • Collaborates closely with the teams BAs and POs on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.
  • Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.
  • Transcribes comprehensive documentation.
  • Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.
  • Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.
  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.
  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.
  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring:

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.
  • Provide technical guidance to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship.
  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

General:

  • Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
  • Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.
  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.
  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.
  • Excellent coding ability.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 7 years hands on experience designing and developing microservices.
  • Minimum of 7 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • 5-7 years of experience with system integration.
  • Experience developing within an agile methodology.
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
  • A senior Developer with 7+ years experience with the following skills:
    • Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.
    • Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+.
    • Spring cloud config.
    • Unit tests with Spring-boot.
    • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).
    • Openshift / Kubernetes / Docker.
    • Understanding of API gateways.
    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
    • Understanding of networking concepts.
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).
    • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).
    • APIGEE API Gateway.
    • Azure DevOps
    • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
      • Spring reactive
      • Pivotal Kubernetes
      • Linux
      • Azure Pipelines
      • Data Modelling

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

