We have a requirement for a Senior Project Manager
It is a 6 months contract position with a possibility of an extension. The start date is as soon as possible and preference will be given to candidates with:
- Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Infrastructure/Platform projects (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions)
- Solid experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
- The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority, including presentations.
- The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
- The drive and passion to get things done
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma