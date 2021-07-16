Senior Project Manager

We have a requirement for a Senior Project Manager

It is a 6 months contract position with a possibility of an extension. The start date is as soon as possible and preference will be given to candidates with:

Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Infrastructure/Platform projects (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions)

Solid experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology

The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority, including presentations.

The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home

The drive and passion to get things done

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

