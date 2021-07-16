Senior Project Manager

Jul 16, 2021

We have a requirement for a Senior Project Manager

It is a 6 months contract position with a possibility of an extension. The start date is as soon as possible and preference will be given to candidates with:

  • Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT Infrastructure/Platform projects (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions)
  • Solid experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
  • The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority, including presentations.
  • The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
  • The drive and passion to get things done

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position