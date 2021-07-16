Senior Tester

Jul 16, 2021

Requirements:

  • 5 years experience in a software project delivery environment
  • ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing.
  • Create and maintain test cases.
  • System integration and User acceptance testing experience.
  • Testing tools experience.
  • Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques.
  • Test Analysis and Requirements management skills.
  • SQL skills.
  • Thorough application/report testing (delivers a high-quality product to the business for UAT);
  • UAT training and support.
  • Defect Management experience.

