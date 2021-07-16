We’re urgently looking for an outstanding Senior UX Designer who is able to fulfill the full function of UX Designer – from design to launch of product and must have experience working with both web and apps.
You will work within cross-functional teams in a fast-paced, dynamic environment that looks for diligence, high attention to detail, creativity, problem solving and team work.
- You have 7+ years solid commercial experience
- You have outstanding communication skills
- You have solid skills in tools such as AdobeXD, Sketch, Photoshop, Zeplin, UXPin etc.
- You have a user-centric mindset
- Strong understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate goals and objectives into digital experiences
An outstanding porfolio will be required with your application.
Desired Skills:
- AdobeXD
- Sketch
- Adobe Photoshop
- Zeplin
- UXPin
- UX Designer
- prototypes
- Wireframing
- UX Design
- Websites
- Mobile Designing
- User-centered Design
- Balsamiq
- User Experience Design
- User Journey
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree