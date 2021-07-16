Senior UX Designer

Jul 16, 2021

We’re urgently looking for an outstanding Senior UX Designer who is able to fulfill the full function of UX Designer – from design to launch of product and must have experience working with both web and apps.

You will work within cross-functional teams in a fast-paced, dynamic environment that looks for diligence, high attention to detail, creativity, problem solving and team work.

  • You have 7+ years solid commercial experience
  • You have outstanding communication skills
  • You have solid skills in tools such as AdobeXD, Sketch, Photoshop, Zeplin, UXPin etc.
  • You have a user-centric mindset
  • Strong understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate goals and objectives into digital experiences

An outstanding porfolio will be required with your application.

Desired Skills:

  • AdobeXD
  • Sketch
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Zeplin
  • UXPin
  • UX Designer
  • prototypes
  • Wireframing
  • UX Design
  • Websites
  • Mobile Designing
  • User-centered Design
  • Balsamiq
  • User Experience Design
  • User Journey

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

