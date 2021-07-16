Senior UX Designer

We’re urgently looking for an outstanding Senior UX Designer who is able to fulfill the full function of UX Designer – from design to launch of product and must have experience working with both web and apps.

You will work within cross-functional teams in a fast-paced, dynamic environment that looks for diligence, high attention to detail, creativity, problem solving and team work.

You have 7+ years solid commercial experience

You have outstanding communication skills

You have solid skills in tools such as AdobeXD, Sketch, Photoshop, Zeplin, UXPin etc.

You have a user-centric mindset

Strong understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate goals and objectives into digital experiences

An outstanding porfolio will be required with your application.

Desired Skills:

AdobeXD

Sketch

Adobe Photoshop

Zeplin

UXPin

UX Designer

prototypes

Wireframing

UX Design

Websites

Mobile Designing

User-centered Design

Balsamiq

User Experience Design

User Journey

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

