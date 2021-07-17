Analyst Developer: Android

Jul 17, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Android to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement:

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Quality

  • Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions
  • Develop Internet and Cell Phone Banking software products according to technical specifications
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

  • Standby and support
  • System monitoring
  • Capacity planning
  • Performance analysis / load tests
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC); Agile development life cycle
  • Securing application and API endpoints; Application hardening techniques; Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements.
  • Balance high response, stable and efficient code with attractive and functional aesthetics
  • Work together with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Efficiently use third-party libraries, data sources and APIs, proven ability integrating with external RESTful APIs & services
  • Create and execute unit tests ensuring robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
  • Troubleshoot issues, fix bugs and improve application performance
  • Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
  • Monitor systems post change and pro-actively

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

  • Qualifications & Experience
    • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
    • A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT or Software Development
    • Java & Kotlin development Experience
    • 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience
    • Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise
    • Knowledge of new Google APIs and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
    • Experience in using 3rd party libraries.
    • Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
    • Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
    • JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS
    • Maven
    • Altlassian products, Confluence
    • Bitbucket & Git
    • Springboot & Microservices
    • Microosoft SQL Server
    • SQL
  • Ideal:
    • Original app published in store
    • Public Github
    • Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure
    • Continues Integration.
    • Docker and supporting technologies
    • Cordova & Hybrid app development experience

Knowledge:

Minimum

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance
    • Agile development life cycle
    • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • UML
    • Systems analysis and design
    • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment o Banking business model
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
    • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

