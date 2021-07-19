Analyst Programmer I / Developer III at Talenttac

Jul 19, 2021

  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Do development on strategic innovation projects
  • Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details
  • Key Competencies and Qualifications
  • Attitude more important than technical skills
  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Our client within the Retail/IT sector is looking for a candidate to join their team. Your knowledge and exposure to PL/SQL will secure you an [URL Removed] Requirements

  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Preferably 4-6 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
  • Attention to detail
  • Technologies:
  • PL/SQL Developer
  • Oracle Db
  • SQL Developer
  • Linux / Autosys

