Business Analyst

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst (12 month contract) within their Human Resource Systems Team. This position will be based in Kuilsriver and will report directly to the Human Resources System Manager.

The successful candidate will play a significant role within the business by acting as the interface between the Business and the Payroll software Vendor in order to deliver solutions (including new or improved business processes) that will enable the successful launch of the new payroll application.

Responsibilities include:

Controlling / mitigating project deliverables

Presenting and communicating to Steerco and project teams

Information gathering from relevant stakeholders

Co-ordinating project tasks and managing milestones to the project team

Drafting and designing process flows and system integrations

Providing detailed documentation of information, data and solutions

Supplying users with skills and knowledge of processes and the system via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

You will need:

Agile working methodologies and principles

Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications

Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles

Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting

MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user

System integration (HR/ Payroll environment)

Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

You must have a working knowledge of:

Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services

Hardware and Software lifecycle management

SDLC

Change Control governance principles and Defect management

Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment

Utilizing various modelling techniques

UI / UX

Process Mapping tools (Visio, [URL Removed]

Advantageous:

Experience with the PaySpace Payroll System

Qualifications:

Essential:

Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business

Degree/Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management Science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)

Preferred:

A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma

Project Management Diploma/Certificate

Advantageous:

Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

Experience required:

Essential:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, HR and Finance environment

Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams. This will require a close working relationship with the process team

System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business.

Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution

Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems

Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented

Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentation

Preferred:

Business process exposure/understanding (HR & Payroll)

Process optimizing/improvement

Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD

IT and 3rd party collaboration

Setup and Management of Testing

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

PMBOK

Business Process Analysis

