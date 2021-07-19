Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst (12 month contract) within their Human Resource Systems Team. This position will be based in Kuilsriver and will report directly to the Human Resources System Manager.
The successful candidate will play a significant role within the business by acting as the interface between the Business and the Payroll software Vendor in order to deliver solutions (including new or improved business processes) that will enable the successful launch of the new payroll application.
Responsibilities include:
- Controlling / mitigating project deliverables
- Presenting and communicating to Steerco and project teams
- Information gathering from relevant stakeholders
- Co-ordinating project tasks and managing milestones to the project team
- Drafting and designing process flows and system integrations
- Providing detailed documentation of information, data and solutions
- Supplying users with skills and knowledge of processes and the system via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users
You will need:
- Agile working methodologies and principles
- Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications
- Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- System integration (HR/ Payroll environment)
- Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
You must have a working knowledge of:
- Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services
- Hardware and Software lifecycle management
- SDLC
- Change Control governance principles and Defect management
- Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment
- Utilizing various modelling techniques
- UI / UX
- Process Mapping tools (Visio, [URL Removed]
Advantageous:
- Experience with the PaySpace Payroll System
Qualifications:
Essential:
- Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business
- Degree/Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management Science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)
Preferred:
- A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma
- Project Management Diploma/Certificate
Advantageous:
- Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)
Experience required:
Essential:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, HR and Finance environment
- Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams. This will require a close working relationship with the process team
- System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business.
- Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution
- Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems
- Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented
- Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentation
Preferred:
- Business process exposure/understanding (HR & Payroll)
- Process optimizing/improvement
- Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
- IT and 3rd party collaboration
- Setup and Management of Testing
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- PMBOK
- Business Process Analysis