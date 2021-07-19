Enterprise Architect

Jul 19, 2021

12 months extendable contract

Qualification/s (NQF level / Diploma / Degree)
Essential (required minimum):

  • B degree with Information technology or computer science
  • 10-15 years’ experience in technology based solution creation

Preferred:

  • Post graduate qualification and/or industry recognised certification e.g. TOGAF
  • Agile, SAFe certification
  • Azure or AWS fundamentals certification

Experience from the job description:
Minimum required experience (essential disqualifier – relevant industry experience):

  • 5+ years active experience in the South African/African Payments environment
  • 3+ financial services payments capability exposure
  • Experience with card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes

Advantageous experience (not a disqualifier):

  • Payment industry trends driving change, digitisation of payments, tokenisation, Open banking, APIs
  • Knowledge of ISO20022 protocol
  • Awareness of cloud computing fundamentals
  • Familiar with SAFe Agile and working with agile teams
  • Knowledge of payments processing platforms
  • Knowledge of card payment processing platforms
  • Working knowledge of Alfabet

Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.):

  • ACI platforms, Finastra platforms
  • Bankserve integration
  • SWIFT, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX
  • Cloud architectures

Desired Skills:

  • Entreprise Architect
  • Payments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

