Enterprise Architect

12 months extendable contract
Qualification/s (NQF level / Diploma / Degree)
Essential (required minimum):
- B degree with Information technology or computer science
- 10-15 years’ experience in technology based solution creation
Preferred:
- Post graduate qualification and/or industry recognised certification e.g. TOGAF
- Agile, SAFe certification
- Azure or AWS fundamentals certification
Experience from the job description:
Minimum required experience (essential disqualifier – relevant industry experience):
- 5+ years active experience in the South African/African Payments environment
- 3+ financial services payments capability exposure
- Experience with card acquiring and card issuing technology landscapes
Advantageous experience (not a disqualifier):
- Payment industry trends driving change, digitisation of payments, tokenisation, Open banking, APIs
- Knowledge of ISO20022 protocol
- Awareness of cloud computing fundamentals
- Familiar with SAFe Agile and working with agile teams
- Knowledge of payments processing platforms
- Knowledge of card payment processing platforms
- Working knowledge of Alfabet
Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.):
- ACI platforms, Finastra platforms
- Bankserve integration
- SWIFT, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX
- Cloud architectures
Desired Skills:
- Entreprise Architect
- Payments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree