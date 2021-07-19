IT Project Manager at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced IT Project Manager.
Purpose of role:
- Organise and manage delivery of the IT project portfolio. Distribute and administer project workload amongst Project Technicians / Project Lead and Service Delivery Manager and the team.
Key Responsibilities:
Organising project lifecycle:
- Thorough and concise documentation, such as Scopes and Statement of Works, budget and timelines.
- Tracking project delivery within approved budget.
- Following key processes such as the project management process.
- Project Team meetings, client meetings and CSIP discussion including keeping Project CSIP forums such as Smartsheet up to date.
- Ensuring the project management process is regularly reviewed and updated.
- Implementing project management process when requests, which end up being projects, come in from the Service Operations Desk.
Commercial & Budget Management:
- Life-cycle manage the budget of each project .
- Track deliverables vs. budget.
- Highlight project over-run.
- Project closure and invoice management.
Managing customer expectations and project deadlines:
- Regular Project Team meetings leading to distribution of weekly progress reports to Client.
- Continued use of Manage Engine and Project Management Module to keep track of worklogs and timesheets and translating these into projected completion dates.
- Updating project portfolio spreadsheet to allocate resources effectively over a three month period.
- Collating and managing any lessons learned logs and reviewing how projects delivered in order to improve scoping methods in the future.
- Ensuring these are communicated at the Project Review Meetings and to Client.
- Allocate additional project resources where project completion is urgent by liaising with Service Delivery Manager and using Service Operations team to assist.
Arranging site visits where required for project resources:
- Booking of travel and accommodation for project delivery once site visits have been organised.
- Regular planning to establish where this is required and where it is not, through discussions with team and client sites.
- Communicating with key staff and management to ensure sites are fully aware of visits and possible disruption to site.
Organising workload for project technicians and ensuring all tasks are completed:
- Daily interaction with SDM & Projects Team to identify progress on tasks and staff availability.
- Transferring tasks from SoW to Manage Engine to enable project resources to manage time and workload better on a per task basis.
- Updating task status regularly with project resources and closing tasks which are completed.
- Ensuring key tasks such as documentation tasks and handover are done and not left unfinished.
- Ensuring key processes are adhered to in worklogs such as change control.
Transition into service of project work:
- Ensure tasks to transition a project into service are added to SoWs before acceptance.
- Ensure relative time and costs are covered in SoWs for transition into service.
- Organise and supervise the transition of a project deliverable from project team into Service Operations, by working with the Service Delivery Manager.
Team Development:
- Overall management of Project Team.
- Weekly meeting with all Project Leads to drive project delivery.
- Weekly meeting with Director to update on project delivery progress.
- Identify team or individual development needs and propose appropriate interventions/solutions.
- On-going training on the job knowledge sharing (daily team interaction).
- Address problem areas with the team or individual with regard to poor performance, attendance or timekeeping.
Timekeeping and Attendance:
- Punctual attendance on a daily basis.
- Good attendance record and timeous notification if unable to attend work.
