Junior PHP Developer

Passionate Junior PHP talent wanted
Job & Company Description:
A market leading IT company is on the lookout for a Junior PHP candidate. If you were born with a passion for coding, then this opportunity is for you.
Education:
- IT Related qualification
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Experience in PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, JQuery, Ajax
- Good understanding of OOP and MVC
