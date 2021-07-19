Junior PHP Developer

Passionate Junior PHP talent wanted

Job & Company Description:

A market leading IT company is on the lookout for a Junior PHP candidate. If you were born with a passion for coding, then this opportunity is for you.

Education:

IT Related qualification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Experience in PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, XML, JQuery, Ajax

Good understanding of OOP and MVC

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

