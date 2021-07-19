Network Security Specialist

Role Description:

Our client requires a dynamic individual who will be responsible to conceptualise, research,

design, deploy, operate, monitor, and maintain both cybersecurity and network solutions and

systems for the protection of all Information and Communication Technologies assets. You will report to the Head of IT

There may be site visits in Gauteng, so own car is essential.

Culture fit:

You are analytical and an out-of-the box thinker, problem solver, can work under pressure, pay attention to detail, ability to work in a team and individually, be adaptable, be

efficient in time management, have good interpersonal and communication skills, be trustworthy, and be self-driven.

Education and Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or in a related field.

Cybersecurity certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Information Systems

Security Professional (CISSP), Security+, Firewall Related Certifications, Certified Security

Analyst (CSA), Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) and Fortinet Network Security

Expert (NSE) preferred.

Networking certifications such Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and Network+ preferred.

Experience:

Preferably 3-5 years of extensive experience in both cybersecurity and networking.

Advanced knowledge of computer security, web security, infrastructure security, database security, wired and wireless network security, applications security, and cloud security.

Experience in FortiGate Firewalls is required.

Technical leadership of information and cyber security projects will be advantageous.

Detailed knowledge in network protocols and methods such as TCP/IP, HTTP, TLS, Routing, Switching, Load Balancing, Subnetting, IPsec tunneling, NAT, VPN etc.

In-depth knowledge of current network architectures, solutions, and trends.

Familiar is using network administrator tools for day-to-day administrative purposes.

Experience in Cisco, Juniper, Dell, or Aruba network switches is required.

Experienced in interpreting of network symptom data such as logs, tcp-dumps, product specific trace data, and network captures.

Data backup management, business continuity and disaster recovery will be beneficial.

Excellent knowledge in operation processes to achieve high stability and reliability.

Detailed understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

Knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems will be beneficial.

A good understanding of virtualization and cloud technologies is required.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

Knowledge of different cyber security frameworks such as NIST and/or ISO27001.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Do you want to work in a fun, energetic company that invests in its people, trust their employees to do their best and where you aren’t micro managed, but given the opportunity to prove your expertise and worth?

Please note – remuneration dependent on experience and skill level.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Life cover

Disability cover

Funeral Cover

Pension

