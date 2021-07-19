PHP Developer

Jul 19, 2021

Dynamic PHP developer position available at an in-house solutions company
Job & Company Description:
You will be part of a passionate team that is hands on with building customized solutions to solve different problems. If you love to play around with the latest technologies, you will fit right in.
Education:

  • 4 years of web development experience
  • We are more interested in how you put your knowledge to work rather than degrees and certificates

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Fluent in English
  • HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
  • Experience in MVC frameworks are essential (Laravel, Symfony, Cake, Rails)
  • Experience in SQL/MySQL/MariaDB
  • Linux/Unix experience
  • Bonus points: PHP 7.2, Bootstrap, Laravel5, experience with Debian based systems

Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Consultant
[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position