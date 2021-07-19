Project Manager at Talenttac

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Project Manager in our Store Solution team. This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast-paced, continually evolving, and results-driven environment.
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope, and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop and maintain detailed plans to track progress
- Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
- Manage key deliverables/tasks with the internal team
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
- Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
- Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management, and delivery
- Manage the pipeline of multiple complex projects and workstreams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels
- In conjunction with the associated senior staff, cross-functional management of teams of developers, testers, and business analysts involved in developing and maintaining processes for efficient delivery of software to customers
- Manage the delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
- Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
- Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
- Prepare internal and customer reports
- Identify and manage risks
- Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of the process both within the immediate team and across the company
- Financial management, including project creation, time tracking, and month-end processes to support the finance department
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Formal Tertiary Qualification
- Certified Scrum Master
- PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification
- Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
- At least 10 years work experience in the Industry
- At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role
- Proven experience in project/task management
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Be well organized and understand the product development process
- Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
- Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies
- Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams
- Proven experience managing project budgets
- Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle
- Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.
- Good communication skills both written and spoken
- Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel
- Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavorable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions
- Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly
- Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
- Rigorous attention to detail
- The desire to drive continuous improvement