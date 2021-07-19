Project Manager at Talenttac

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Project Manager in our Store Solution team. This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast-paced, continually evolving, and results-driven environment.

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope, and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop and maintain detailed plans to track progress

Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients

Manage key deliverables/tasks with the internal team

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management, and delivery

Manage the pipeline of multiple complex projects and workstreams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels

In conjunction with the associated senior staff, cross-functional management of teams of developers, testers, and business analysts involved in developing and maintaining processes for efficient delivery of software to customers

Manage the delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes

Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies

Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities

Prepare internal and customer reports

Identify and manage risks

Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of the process both within the immediate team and across the company

Financial management, including project creation, time tracking, and month-end processes to support the finance department

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Formal Tertiary Qualification

Certified Scrum Master

PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification

Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

At least 10 years work experience in the Industry

At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role

Proven experience in project/task management

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Be well organized and understand the product development process

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies

Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams

Proven experience managing project budgets

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle

Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.

Good communication skills both written and spoken

Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel

Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavorable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions

Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly

Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations

Rigorous attention to detail

The desire to drive continuous improvement

