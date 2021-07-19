Senior DevOps Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Senior AWS DevOps Engineer – Java

with to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.

Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

Lambda

Sagemaker

CodeCommit

IAM

ECR

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).

Strong experience/understanding of:

DevOps)

JavaScript

GlassFish

ExtJS

Git

SQL (Oracle)

Flyway

Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

Familiar with data store such as

AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.

Strong organizational skills.

Desired Skills:

IAM

ECR

DynamoDB

Param Store

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

S3

SNS

JavaEE

IntelliJ

Jenkins

Python

Restful

Bitbucket

EC2

Webstorm

SQL

Javascript

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position