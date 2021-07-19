Senior DevOps Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Senior AWS DevOps Engineer – Java
with to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience:
- At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.
Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:
- Lambda
- Sagemaker
- CodeCommit
- IAM
- ECR
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
- CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).
Strong experience/understanding of:
- DevOps)
- JavaScript
- GlassFish
- ExtJS
- Git
- SQL (Oracle)
- Flyway
Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
- Familiar with data store such as
- AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
- Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
- Strong organizational skills.
Desired Skills:
- IAM
- ECR
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- S3
- SNS
- JavaEE
- IntelliJ
- Jenkins
- Python
- Restful
- Bitbucket
- EC2
- Webstorm
- SQL
- Javascript
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree