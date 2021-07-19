Senior DevOps Engineer

Jul 19, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Senior AWS DevOps Engineer – Java

with to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM.

Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

  • Lambda
  • Sagemaker
  • CodeCommit
  • IAM
  • ECR
  • DynamoDB
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • Step Function
  • SNS
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • S3
  • CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).

Strong experience/understanding of:

  • DevOps)
  • JavaScript
  • GlassFish
  • ExtJS
  • Git
  • SQL (Oracle)
  • Flyway

Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

  • Familiar with data store such as
  • AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
  • Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
  • Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
  • Strong organizational skills.

Desired Skills:

  • IAM
  • ECR
  • DynamoDB
  • Param Store
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • S3
  • SNS
  • JavaEE
  • IntelliJ
  • Jenkins
  • Python
  • Restful
  • Bitbucket
  • EC2
  • Webstorm
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position