Senior Linux Engineer at Talenttac

Our client within the retail sector is looking for a VCP specialist to join their team

Design, install and support VMware

Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems

Establish and ensure high availability of systems

Deploy Hardware

Provide hardware support for servers

Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers

Manage support calls for the supported environment

Maintain related documentation

Minimum Requirements

VCP certification essential

VCAP certification will be an advantage

VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage

HP hardware knowledge

Server hardware experience

Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment

Willing to work overtime when required

Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

5 years experience

Linux certification essential

Linux scripting essential

Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage

Windows certification will be an advantage

