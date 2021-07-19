Senior MS SQL Developer at Fourier Recruitment

An industry leading AML and forensic Solutions provider is looking to bring on a savvy developer to independently assist Fraud and Money Laundering analysts to identify suspicious transactions and activity by designing and developing fault tolerant database queries and making significant enhancements to existing detection systems in accordance with all legal and statutory requirements of the Financial Intelligence [URL Removed] role would suit a candidate who is able demonstrate a great understanding of database analytics who is looking to join a rapidly growing organization and who can provide some key experiences and knowledge.

Strong analytical skills, business acumen, strategic and creative thinking, project leadership skills and multi-tasking capabilities

Experience in the fields of transaction monitoring, fraud detection, investigations, peer-group analysis, and AML/CFT

Experience in building and developing rules, models or queries to analyze data

Consider and maintain excellent non-functional (optimal system performance) outcomes for all new work.

Understand the outcomes of rule performance and rule performance simulations (some level of BI capability

Ability to analyze large sets of complex data and draw meaningful conclusions

Strong written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate to all levels of the business

Self-driver with the ability to work with a cross-functional team

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced and dynamic financial services environment

High energy and a desire to work in a results-oriented, fast growth environment

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree and minimum of five years business experience

At least two years analytical experience within a financial / banking or investigative environment (i.e. AML/Fraud/Forensics)

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, in dealing with people at all levels of the organization

Intellectual curiosity, passion for problem-solving, and comfort with ambiguity

Ability to take initiative and execute against key projects

Ability to thrive in a cross-functional environment while juggling multiple responsibilities

Required SQL skills

SSMS

SQL Agent and Job Management

Performance Tuning (Working with large databases)

Reporting

SSIS

AWS

Fuzzy Matching

ETL

Ideal skillsBasic knowledge on the following an advantage.

API Integration

Apache Kafka

ASP.NET

IIS

