Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience.

Main purpose of the position:

To develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as leading and mentoring their development team.

Experience and Skills set:

Our tech stack of choice is Python and Django

Knowledge in other object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.

Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.

Key Performance Areas:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code of the highest quality

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Write and maintain unit and functional tests

Debugging software for optimum functioning:

Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases:

Manage source code and versioning

Manage to branch and pull requests



Managing Projects:

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Maintaining detailed documentation for software components



Leading and Mentoring:

Provide mentorship to peers and team members

Strategic thinking around database and architectural design

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the teams continuous upskilling

Keeping current with the development environment:

Maintain and improve skill set

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

Competencies:

Collaborative

Problem solver

Independent thinker

Organized

Professional

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure

Displays self awareness and leadership

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position