Senior Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience.
Main purpose of the position:
- To develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as leading and mentoring their development team.
Experience and Skills set:
- Our tech stack of choice is Python and Django
- Knowledge in other object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.
- Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.
Key Performance Areas:
Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:
- Guide and implement software and product design
- Produce code of the highest quality
- Produce code in line with project requirements
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
- Write and maintain unit and functional tests
Debugging software for optimum functioning:
- Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues
- Fix bugs and issues
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners
Maintaining software and related repositories and databases:
- Manage source code and versioning
- Manage to branch and pull requests
Managing Projects:
- Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed
- Manage projects task in line with project workflow
- Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
- Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
- Maintaining detailed documentation for software components
Leading and Mentoring:
- Provide mentorship to peers and team members
- Strategic thinking around database and architectural design
- Participate in code reviews and contribute to the teams continuous upskilling
Keeping current with the development environment:
- Maintain and improve skill set
- Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training
Competencies:
- Collaborative
- Problem solver
- Independent thinker
- Organized
- Professional
- Knows how to manage stress when under pressure
- Displays self awareness and leadership
