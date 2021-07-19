Senior Software Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for Software Engineers to join their company at a level as listed below (Independent developer or Mentorship)This level of developer (provides mentorship) codes the functional solution according to technical specification referred to as the ASD (Architectural Specification Document) which was largely prepared by himself / herself.An Independent developer (does not require nor provides mentorship) codes the functional solution according to technical specification referred to as the ASD (Architectural Specification Document) which was jointly prepared with a Functional Owner or Technical Architect. Writes code according to the client Standards and guidelines.

Update and ensure accuracy of Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager by cross checking with the status report.

Attend scrums

Collaborate

Report to the team members and not to the Scrum Master.

Responsible for writing code according to an ASD with was jointly constructed together with the Functional Owner or Technical Architect.

Adheres to the coding standards.

Understands and follows the companies SDLC.

Has a solid proficiency with the development environment and coding language used.

Has good problem solving skills and reasonable ability to ask the right questions to clarify the understanding of supplied requirements.

Scope of work is non-core, broader in focus, low to medium impact in nature.

Works closely with pool lead or functional owner.

Provides daily progress reporting to the Pool lead or Developer manager.

Must be proactive, have a quest to gain knowledge and is able to think laterally and logically.

Good communication skills are essential.

Must be able to work as an individual or as part of a team.

Be able to work to tight deadlines

Work in a logical manner.

Demonstrate good attention to detail.

Minimum Requirements

5 – 7 years experience as a Software Engineer in any language

The language is immaterial, unless you have Java skills.

The Industry you should have is in Financials Services, especially Life/ Group Life or Pensions insurance.

Must be able to provide Mentorship or work independently

