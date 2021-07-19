Solutions Architect

Take responsibility for analysing enterprise specifics, documenting requirements, setting the collaboration framework, creating a solution prototype, participating in technology selection.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
- Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
- Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
- Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
- Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
- Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
- Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
- Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
- Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.
- Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.
- Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.
- Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders
- Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.
- Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.
- Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget
- Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.
- Educate and keep the organisation up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.
- Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimise risk and ensure performance.
- Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.
- Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated on the Personal Development Plan
Governance, Risk and Business Continuity Management
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in – Computer Science / Computer Software / Computer Systems/Networks / Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Expert level certification in Routing and Switching
- Professional or Associate level certification in one of the following Cloud, W/LAN, Unified Communications or Security
- Knowledge of WAN technologies (Fibre, microwave)
- Certification/experience in Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning or Automation is advantageous
- VOIP Certified
- CCTV (Avigilon, Hikvision, other)/ Smart and Safe Cities knowledge
- Knowledge of Access Control technologies
- Knowledge of IOT principles
- Broadband Infrastructure (Transmission, Switching Centres, Security)
EXPERIENCE:
- 8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience
- Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organisation
- Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level
- Required exposure and/or skills as below:
- Project management and leadership skills are essential
- Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
- Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
- Experience in software engineering and design architecture
- Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
- Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
- Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software
- Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Cloud
- Wireless Lan
- Unified Communications
- Security
- WAN
- Data Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence
- Machine Learning
- Automation
- Voip
- CCTV
- IOT
- Broadband Infrastructure
- PreSales
- PostSales
- Integration Architecture
- Solution Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree