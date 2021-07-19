Solutions Architect

Jul 19, 2021

Take responsibility for analysing enterprise specifics, documenting requirements, setting the collaboration framework, creating a solution prototype, participating in technology selection.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

  • Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
  • Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
  • Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
  • Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
  • Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
  • Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
  • Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
  • Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.
  • Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.
  • Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.
  • Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders
  • Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.
  • Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.
  • Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget
  • Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.
  • Educate and keep the organisation up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.
  • Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimise risk and ensure performance.
  • Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.
  • Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated on the Personal Development Plan

Governance, Risk and Business Continuity Management

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in – Computer Science / Computer Software / Computer Systems/Networks / Electrical/Electronic Engineering
  • Expert level certification in Routing and Switching
  • Professional or Associate level certification in one of the following Cloud, W/LAN, Unified Communications or Security
  • Knowledge of WAN technologies (Fibre, microwave)
  • Certification/experience in Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning or Automation is advantageous
  • VOIP Certified
  • CCTV (Avigilon, Hikvision, other)/ Smart and Safe Cities knowledge
  • Knowledge of Access Control technologies
  • Knowledge of IOT principles
  • Broadband Infrastructure (Transmission, Switching Centres, Security)

EXPERIENCE:

  • 8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience
  • Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organisation
  • Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level
  • Required exposure and/or skills as below:
  • Project management and leadership skills are essential
  • Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
  • Experience in software engineering and design architecture
  • Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
  • Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
  • Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software
  • Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Cloud
  • Wireless Lan
  • Unified Communications
  • Security
  • WAN
  • Data Analytics
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Machine Learning
  • Automation
  • Voip
  • CCTV
  • IOT
  • Broadband Infrastructure
  • PreSales
  • PostSales
  • Integration Architecture
  • Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position