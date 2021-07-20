Business Analyst – Digital Media at Datonomy Solutions

Role will focus on improvement of the digital media operational processes to ensure processes are effective and efficient. Ensuring that the business can scale. Assist business identify opportunities for improvement and assist with the design of solutions and support the impacted technical build [URL Removed] ObjectivesTo understand the current business environment:Analyse and understand the current business environmentAnalyse and understand the current business strategiesUnderstand the current trends and developments in the industryTo identify and understand business requirements:Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involvedPropose and document process improvements where appropriateDefine business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systemsTo determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutionsProvide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business designEngage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presentedTo deliver the required solution: Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business userReview technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specificationAssist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance TestingUnderstand, document and escalate project risksLiaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issuesTo train business users:Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicableTo continuously support the business environment:Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology fieldAssist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activitiesQualificationsB. DegreeExperience

3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in a Digital Media environment

Intimately understands:

Digital campaigns from conception to launch

Data and analytics monitoring and reporting

Data, insights and audience targeting

Media execution channels (ad platforms (owned and non-owned)

Maintain knowledge of industry best practices and new technologies

2-3 years Retail industry desirable

Knowledge and Skills

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects relating to Digital Media

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position