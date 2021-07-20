Front End Developer

Jul 20, 2021

RequirementsFront-end Developer requirements and qualifications

  • 6 years of experience as a Front-end Developer
  • Excellent knowledge of browser troubleshooting and debugging practices and techniques
  • Knowledge of some SEO principles
  • 6years of experience with markup languages
  • 6 years of experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery
  • Knowledge of graphics software such as Adobe Suite, Photoshop etc.
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • BA in Computer Science or similar relevant field
  • It would preferred that the resource has an intermediate to senior in terms of years, 4 years and above will suffice.
  • Preferably someone who has firm understanding and working experience in Angular TypeScripts.

Description

  • Use a variety of programming languages in order to create user-friendly web pages
  • Maintain and improve company website
  • Work in multidisciplinary team with other professionals such as back-end developers and web designers
  • Build high-quality mockups and design different prototypes
  • Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements
  • Optimize our web applications for maximum speed
  • Design mobile-based features
  • Always stay consistent with our brand guidelines
  • Get feedback from users and customers
  • Make suggestions for better solutions to problems
  • Keep abreast of latest and emerging technologies
  • Attend training and educations

