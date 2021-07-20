RequirementsFront-end Developer requirements and qualifications
- 6 years of experience as a Front-end Developer
- Excellent knowledge of browser troubleshooting and debugging practices and techniques
- Knowledge of some SEO principles
- 6years of experience with markup languages
- 6 years of experience with JavaScript, CSS and jQuery
- Knowledge of graphics software such as Adobe Suite, Photoshop etc.
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on companys success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- BA in Computer Science or similar relevant field
- It would preferred that the resource has an intermediate to senior in terms of years, 4 years and above will suffice.
- Preferably someone who has firm understanding and working experience in Angular TypeScripts.
Description
- Use a variety of programming languages in order to create user-friendly web pages
- Maintain and improve company website
- Work in multidisciplinary team with other professionals such as back-end developers and web designers
- Build high-quality mockups and design different prototypes
- Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements
- Optimize our web applications for maximum speed
- Design mobile-based features
- Always stay consistent with our brand guidelines
- Get feedback from users and customers
- Make suggestions for better solutions to problems
- Keep abreast of latest and emerging technologies
- Attend training and educations