Full Stack Developer

Jul 20, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level of experience required:

  • Expert

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organization
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Bootstrap
  • Angular JS
  • Ajax
  • Node.js
  • Gulp.js/Grunt.js
  • User Experience Analysis
  • Hybrid Mobile Apps
  • Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
  • Subversion
  • Glassfish Server
  • NetBeans
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Enterprise Development
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
  • Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)
  • Flyway (Database migration tool)
  • GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
  • JUnit (Unit testing framework)
  • Mockito (Mock framework)
  • JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
  • Typescript
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Openshift environment experience
  • MQ Cluster
  • Postgres Cluster
  • Mong DB

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • Willing to work outside of normal business hours if/when required as part of DevOps responsibilities.

