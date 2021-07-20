Full Stack Developer

Minimum years of experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of experience required:
- Expert
Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- Node.js
- Gulp.js/Grunt.js
- User Experience Analysis
- Hybrid Mobile Apps
- Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
- Subversion
- Glassfish Server
- NetBeans
- Adobe Photoshop
- Spring Framework
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
- Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)
- Flyway (Database migration tool)
- GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
- JUnit (Unit testing framework)
- Mockito (Mock framework)
- JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
- Typescript
- Microservice Architecture
- Openshift environment experience
- MQ Cluster
- Postgres Cluster
- Mong DB
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- Willing to work outside of normal business hours if/when required as part of DevOps responsibilities.