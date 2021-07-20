Full Stack Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

Apply today for further information!

Desired Skills:

Ajax

Angular JS

Full stack developer

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position