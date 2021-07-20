An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
Apply today for further information!
Desired Skills:
- Full stack developer
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years