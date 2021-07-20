Information Security Officer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

WORK FROM HOME

Purpose of the role:

The Information Security Officer will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets.

The ISO will be the centre of competence for Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-

Related activities and responsibilities

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems

CISSP certification essential

6 + years’ experience in an IT security environment, including cloud security

3 – 4 years ethical hacking/audit/consulting services

1 – 2 years with SLDC/development/coding via multiple platforms

Knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST, OWASP

Experience architecting and implementing Security technologies

Windows, and Linux operating

Desired Skills:

information security

cloud security

