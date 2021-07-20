A well-established company is recruiting for a
INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER
WORK FROM HOME
Purpose of the role:
The Information Security Officer will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets.
The ISO will be the centre of competence for Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-
Related activities and responsibilities
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems
- CISSP certification essential
- 6 + years’ experience in an IT security environment, including cloud security
- 3 – 4 years ethical hacking/audit/consulting services
- 1 – 2 years with SLDC/development/coding via multiple platforms
- Knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST, OWASP
- Experience architecting and implementing Security technologies
- Windows, and Linux operating
