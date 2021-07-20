Java Developer

Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
- 3 5 years experience in programming.
- Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
- System Design experience advantageous.
NB Must have
- Strong SQL skills
- Strong trouble shooting skills
Requirements:
- Strong SQL skills
- Strong trouble shooting skills
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.
- Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
- Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.
- Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.
- Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.
- Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.