JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you have a keen interest in working with new cutting-edge technologies then this is the place for you!

A German automotive company that pioneers themselves in rewriting automotive history are seeking a talented JavaScript Developer with Angular experience to join their team in pushing the limits of technology.

You will be required to manage projects / processes and have the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and have a strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Requirements:

8-10 years commercial development experience

Agile

XP

OO principles

JavaScript Design patterns

Angular

Singletons

Modular

Prototype

Factory

Clean code

TDD

Front End Dev Ops

Gulp

Webpack

NPM

Reference Number for this position is GZ53380 which is a Long Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home office offering a rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Xp

Javascript

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position