Junior Software Developer

Our client in the Information Technology Industry is recruiting for a Junior Software Developer.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Junior developers without honours degrees will need 1+ years’ experience

Must be able to program in C#

Must have experience in Microsoft sql

Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Honors Degree in Information Technology

C#

JavaScript

Angular

Vue

Quasar

Microsoft SQL

