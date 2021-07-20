Our client in the Information Technology Industry is recruiting for a Junior Software Developer.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
Junior developers without honours degrees will need 1+ years’ experience
Must be able to program in C#
Must have experience in Microsoft sql
Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Honors Degree in Information Technology
- C#
- JavaScript
- Angular
- Vue
- Quasar
- Microsoft SQL