Junior Software Developer

Jul 20, 2021

Our client in the Information Technology Industry is recruiting for a Junior Software Developer.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
Junior developers without honours degrees will need 1+ years’ experience
Must be able to program in C#
Must have experience in Microsoft sql
Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Honors Degree in Information Technology
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Vue
  • Quasar
  • Microsoft SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position