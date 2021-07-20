Senior Business Analyst (Contract) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The expertise of a highly skilled Senior Business Analyst is sought by a leading provider of cutting-edge tech for data-driven operations to work on an exciting project migrating risk data and rebuilding Key Risk Indicators and their associated metrics. You will be expected to define business requirements and formulate specifications while providing effective technology solutions that ensure business meets strategic objectives. The ideal candidate requires 8 years relevant experience with a proven track record, experience with Database design principles, exposure to Modelling and Advanced Excel and MS SQL skills. Any exposure to a Credit and/or Regulatory requirements environment will prove beneficial. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Define business requirements and formulate functional specifications.

Provide effective technology solutions that enable business to meet strategic objectives.

Serve as a point of contact and guide the system development process across stakeholders.

Facilitate successful implementation, support and maintenance of all business requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

8 Years suitable experience with a proven track record.

Financial systems & procedures.

Database design principles.

Analysis.

Exposure to modelling.

Advanced Excel.

MS SQL.

Exposure to the Credit and/or Regulatory Requirements environment advantageous.

