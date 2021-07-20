Senior Java Developer

Key Responsibilities:

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation

Interpret specifications and interrogate to enable understanding

Maintain existing applications

Produce quality software according to specification

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

Technical Document

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience within a Java development environment and 3 years within a Scrum delivery framework

Core Skills:

Java SE8 ++

SQL

JavaScript

ORM — Hibernate

Unit Testing

Producing clean code

Code Refactoring

Microsoft SQL Server database

Experience working with queues (SQS or others)

Software design patterns

Code reviews

Knowledge about microservice design





Competencies:

Problem solving skills

Conceptual and analytical thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Must have a positive attitude

Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

Conduct must be professional at all times

Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

Team player

Get along well with others

Must be able to get the cooperation of people in other departments

Additional Competencies and Skills:

Additional Experience and Skills that would be advantageous:

Designing REST APIs

Guidewire packages & Gosu programming language

Spring Framework (https://spring.io/)

Docker

React

Cloud development (AWS)

NoSQL, especially AWS DynamoDB

Maven

Git

Understanding TDD

Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

Experience in the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

High level summary requirements:

Can with ease work remotely, but are also willing to be in the office (Cape Town, Bellville) when required

Mastery in Java (Design, coding, techniques, etc.)

Solid integration design & coding experience (APIs, Complex data mapping, Queues, System Monitor Dashboards, NFRs, etc.)

Agile Scrum development environment experience

Solid DevOps knowledge & experience within a large corporation

Please refer to the attached specifications for more detail requirements

