Senior Java Developer

Jul 20, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

  • Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications
  • Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation
  • Interpret specifications and interrogate to enable understanding
  • Maintain existing applications
  • Produce quality software according to specification
  • Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space
  • Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done
  • Technical Document

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience within a Java development environment and 3 years within a Scrum delivery framework

Core Skills:

  • Java SE8 ++
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • ORM — Hibernate
  • Unit Testing
  • Producing clean code
  • Code Refactoring
  • Microsoft SQL Server database
  • Experience working with queues (SQS or others)
  • Software design patterns
  • Code reviews
  • Knowledge about microservice design


Competencies:

  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual and analytical thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
  • Must have a positive attitude
  • Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve
  • Conduct must be professional at all times
  • Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable
  • Team player
  • Get along well with others
  • Must be able to get the cooperation of people in other departments

Additional Competencies and Skills:

Additional Experience and Skills that would be advantageous:

  • Designing REST APIs
  • Guidewire packages & Gosu programming language
  • Spring Framework (https://spring.io/)
  • Docker
  • React
  • Cloud development (AWS)
  • NoSQL, especially AWS DynamoDB
  • Maven
  • Git
  • Understanding TDD
  • Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof
  • Experience in the Financial Services industry would be advantageous

High level summary requirements:

  • Can with ease work remotely, but are also willing to be in the office (Cape Town, Bellville) when required
  • Mastery in Java (Design, coding, techniques, etc.)
  • Solid integration design & coding experience (APIs, Complex data mapping, Queues, System Monitor Dashboards, NFRs, etc.)
  • Agile Scrum development environment experience
  • Solid DevOps knowledge & experience within a large corporation
  • Please refer to the attached specifications for more detail requirements

