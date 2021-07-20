We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team; we are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town but we will also consider someone willing to work remotely from within South Africa. If you are interested and ready to take on a new challenge, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Level: Senior
Location: Cape Town (ideally)
- Strong/ proven SQL Development skills and experience
- Understanding of Microsoft database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports
- Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
- Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources
- Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the companys business model
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Debugging of programs
- Deployment planning and execution
- Updates of data model / design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems