Senior SQL Developer

We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team; we are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town but we will also consider someone willing to work remotely from within South Africa. If you are interested and ready to take on a new challenge, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town (ideally)

Strong/ proven SQL Development skills and experience

Understanding of Microsoft database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation

Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the companys business model

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data model / design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Learn more/Apply for this position