Application Specialist (Fully Remote) at Datonomy Solutions

Partner with the IT Manager and the application teams to ensure the delivery of quality systems solutions that impact within a contained environment in order to satisfy business requirements in line with business [URL Removed] descriptionProvides input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategyCollaborates with the IT manager and ensures input into the one year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirementsProvides input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigationDelivers quality systems solutions that meet the businessProvide input and guidance to the IT manager and the application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutionsKeeps up to date with best practice and the latest developmentsProactively update ITS and the business where relevantProactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirementsEnsures that solutions adhere to architectural, technical standards and principlesProvides application teams with architectural and technical thought leadershipMinimum requirements3 year IT qualification5-10 years relevant experienceStrong documentation skills & a detail orientated [URL Removed] working in an agile environment with peers and business counterpartsKnowledge of IT Retail SystemsADDITIONAL CRITERIARelevant deep application content knowledgeRelevant technical and architectural knowledgeProject management skillsRelevant business knowledgeAdminister application and provide technical expertise/documentation in development lifecycle and execution of Store Inventory Management [URL Removed] that applications are maintained and remain fit for purposeStrong relevant problem solving skillsCollaborating with Business, Systems Analysts, Developers, Project Leads and IT team to ensuring solutions are viable and consistentSolid Experience and understanding of SQLRisk assessment and risk management skillsAssist with system checks and quality [URL Removed] effective coaching and mentoring skills of junior team membersStrong leadership & collaborating skillsAbility to perform StandbySolid Understanding of ITIL Principles

