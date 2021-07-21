Business Analyst

Drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagram

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design

KPIs includes:

Business value (IM OPEX and CAPEX, portfolio NPV)

Operational Excellene (SLAs delivered)

Project Delivery (SBQ for both BU and Group Projects)

ITIL and project Management maturity

BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

Microsoft and Azure certifications

SQL Database experience

– 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

– Experience with Mining Systems

– IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

– Basic IT skills to support hardware, software and understanding of networks

– Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

– Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position