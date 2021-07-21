Drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition
Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
Stakeholder Mapping
Requirements Mapping
Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
Drafting use case diagram
Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
Assist in business process design
KPIs includes:
Business value (IM OPEX and CAPEX, portfolio NPV)
Operational Excellene (SLAs delivered)
Project Delivery (SBQ for both BU and Group Projects)
ITIL and project Management maturity
BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.
Microsoft and Azure certifications
SQL Database experience
– 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
– Experience with Mining Systems
– IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
– Basic IT skills to support hardware, software and understanding of networks
– Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
– Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous