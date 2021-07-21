Business Analyst at Qinfo Holdings

Qualifications Required
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis from one of the IIBA Endorsed Education Providers contributing towards future certification.
Experience Required
- 6 – 10 years working experience (business or IT) in various analysis roles.
- 4 years practical experience of the business analysis discipline
- Must have ideally worked in the retail, e-commerce and services sector. Must have worked on agile projects, under high pressure and flexible to manage iterative changes to business requirements and specifications to be translated and converse with developers. Ideally design and specified requirements for Mobile Apps.
- Hybrid BA – Process & Business Analysis
- Deep technical knowledge and understanding of Android & IOS
- Strategy Driver
Technical Competencies:
- SAFe Certified
- Scrum
- AGILE Methodologies
- Lean Six SIGMA
- IOS / Android
- BPMN
- ARIS
- Visio
- Process Modelling
- Systems Analysis
- Requirements Gathering
- BABOK
- Scrum
- Integration
- Software Development Life Cycle
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- babok
- scrum
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years