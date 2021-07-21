Business Systems Analyst

Jul 21, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • A matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
  • A degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science, or any other applicable field (results required)
  • Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience.

What you will need:

  • Strong analytical skills to span the need for the blend of IT and Ac-Sci ranging from business analysis, requirements elicitation and documentation, process Modelling, running JAD sessions, delighting stakeholders and systems analysis.
  • Ownership of testing function from creating System, Integration and User Acceptance test packs, managing, and coordinating testing teams.
  • A strong consulting flair will help you to run and communicate all reporting, daily status update, managing your own projects and delivering against stakeholder & client expectations.
  • You will apply design and systems thinking with process Innovation and Improvement, designing the To-Be Processes, documenting the processes on Functional Specification and Visual Designs.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Analyzing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions.
  • Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
  • Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
  • Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
  • Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other.
  • Testing product processes and calculations.
  • Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
  • Managing own performance and development.
  • Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.
  • Living the company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies:

  • Strong mathematical skills
  • Decision making
  • Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail
  • Initiate action
  • Deliver results
  • Effective communication

Learn more/Apply for this position