Business Systems Analyst

Experience and Qualifications:

A matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

A degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science, or any other applicable field (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience.

What you will need:

Strong analytical skills to span the need for the blend of IT and Ac-Sci ranging from business analysis, requirements elicitation and documentation, process Modelling, running JAD sessions, delighting stakeholders and systems analysis.

Ownership of testing function from creating System, Integration and User Acceptance test packs, managing, and coordinating testing teams.

A strong consulting flair will help you to run and communicate all reporting, daily status update, managing your own projects and delivering against stakeholder & client expectations.

You will apply design and systems thinking with process Innovation and Improvement, designing the To-Be Processes, documenting the processes on Functional Specification and Visual Designs.

Responsibilities and work output:

Analyzing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies:

Strong mathematical skills

Decision making

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Initiate action

Deliver results

Effective communication

