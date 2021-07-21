Business Systems Analyst

Experience and Qualifications:
- A matric/Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
- A degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science, or any other applicable field (results required)
- Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry, or with Business Systems Analysis, Systems Analysis or Business Analysis experience.
What you will need:
- Strong analytical skills to span the need for the blend of IT and Ac-Sci ranging from business analysis, requirements elicitation and documentation, process Modelling, running JAD sessions, delighting stakeholders and systems analysis.
- Ownership of testing function from creating System, Integration and User Acceptance test packs, managing, and coordinating testing teams.
- A strong consulting flair will help you to run and communicate all reporting, daily status update, managing your own projects and delivering against stakeholder & client expectations.
- You will apply design and systems thinking with process Innovation and Improvement, designing the To-Be Processes, documenting the processes on Functional Specification and Visual Designs.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Analyzing business requirements in order to propose the best possible system solutions.
- Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
- Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
- Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
- Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python or other.
- Testing product processes and calculations.
- Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
- Managing own performance and development.
- Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.
- Living the company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.
Competencies:
- Strong mathematical skills
- Decision making
- Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Initiate action
- Deliver results
- Effective communication