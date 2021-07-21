Position Purpose:
- You will work at the forefront of new technology, solving the challenges that impact the front-end and back-end architecture, and deliver a positive user experience.
- Core to this role is deep specialized knowledge of front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.
- You will work closely with a cross-functional team of technical and business stakeholders to produce scalable software solutions to minimum viable product (MVP) standard.
- The team will look to you to design user interactions on websites, develop servers and databases for website functionality, and code for mobile platforms that meet both technical and customer needs.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 with job-related experience
- Diploma or degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent (preferred)
Experience:
- 5-8 years experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role (essential)
- 3 years of experience in a corporate, retail environment in a similar role (preferred)
- 3 years of experience building large-scale software applications (preferred)
Job objectives:
- Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences.
- Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
- Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions. Lead new projects from conceptualization to deployment, ensuring the delivery of software solutions to minimum viable product (MVP) standard.
- Design and provide guidance on building end-to-end systems optimized for speed and scale.
- Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
- Design and develop reliable, effective, and robust APIs.
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software as required.
- Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
- Collaborate with technical and business stakeholders to produce scalable software solutions to MVP standard.
- Remain abreast of and understand current trends in web applications and programming languages to inform current solutions.
- Continuously make recommendations to improve effectiveness.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Exposure to and experience with various front-end and back-end development tools, namely:
- Fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (essential)
- Server-side languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, .NET (essential), GoLang, PHP, .Net
- JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS, React, and Amber (preferred)
- Database technology such as MySQL, RDBMS, and NoSQL (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server and MongoDB) (preferred)
- MEAN web frameworks such as MongoDB, AngularJS or NodeJS (preferred)
- Native application development in iOS (XCode) and Android (preferred)
- Exposure to Cloud (Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure) (preferred)
- AWS, Azure, or relevant certification (preferred)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund