.Net Core Solutions Architect – Centurion – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is quite possibly one of the best corporate success stories to come out of SA and they have remained dominant in their industry mainly through the pure passion they have for their work as well as the awesome, dynamic people they work with.

They are now looking for a technically skilled Solutions Architect with a passion for designing and great documentation and diagramming skills.

You can join this team is you have the following:

Requirements:

10 years of deep software engineer experience

Have experience within a pure .Net environment and understand the tech stack fully

.Net Core, Microservices, Web API integration, Entity framework

Solid design ability and solid code quality

Experience with validating implementations through load tests and high availability tests

Experience with working on multiple projects in a technical advisory role

Xamarin or Azure experience would be a great ‘nice to have’

Reference Number for this position is SZ51674 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

